Wendy’s to donate $500K to social justice reform

(CNN) – Wendy’s says it’s committed to donating $500,000 to support social justice, youth and education in the black community, starting with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The fast food chain plans to use its Twitter account to amplify black voices in the coming days. They made the announcement in a tweet using the hashtag #Black Lives Matter.

The move comes a day after it came to light that James Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy Companies, donated nearly $500,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Muy Companies owns and operates 800 Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations across the US.

Some people were associating the Trump donation with Wendy’s, but it was the franchisee who made the donation, not the parent company.

