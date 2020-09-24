West Virginia man set free after new evidence proves he didn’t start a fire that killed a doctor

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — 9/23/2020 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: A man who spent the last 13 years in prison is now living the rest of his life as a free man, due to new evidence overturning his conviction.

Charles Jason Lively was originally found guilty in 2007 for setting a fire in the McDowell County town of Iaeger, killing Dr. Ebb Whitely. But ten years into Lively’s sentence, a glimmer of hope for Lively’s family came from an unexpected place.

Miles away in Bristol, Tennessee, Christina Paster, Tim Roarke, and Stacy Fields, who make the paranormal group Lost and Abandoned Adventures, were watching an episode of Investigation Discovery’s Sins and Secrets profiling the case. When the details were presented, something didn’t seem right to them.

“We decided since we weren’t far away, we’d just go take a look at it,” Roark said.

With permission from local police and firefighters, the team visited the property nine times over the course of three years, investigating in an arena much different than theirs.

“After the second or third time, it was just something we knew we had do it,” Roark said. “Something was not right about what was done. The man deserved justice.”

The group and Lively’s girlfriend gathered any evidence to find justice for Jason, including an insurance payout to the victim’s family for a claim of an electrical fire.

It later prompted three additional fire investigations, including one by the state. All of them concluded the fire was accidental.

“There was no accelerant. There was not two fires set,” Paster said. “It came out of a ceiling fan.”

A motion filed in August 2020 challenged the cause of the fire and the accuracy of the forensic testimony, to which current McDowell County Prosecutor Emily Miller did not oppose. A new trial was scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, but instead, Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler decided to pave the way for a new start.

“When he said the word ‘exoneration,’ there was not a dry eye in the courtroom,” Roark said. “We all teared up. We knew he was going home.”

A cell phone video showed Lively, now a free man, reuniting with his loved ones and getting a second chance at life, thanks to a set of strangers.

“There is not a better feeling than after two years of us going through this with them,” Roark said. “It couldn’t have went any better.”

“They deserved it,” Paster said.

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — 8/24/2020 1:13 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: New evidence could mean a new trial for a man convicted of murder. Charles Jason Lively is asking to have his conviction vacated, that he be released from jail and that a new trial be scheduled.

Lively was convicted in 2007 for setting a fire that killed Dr. Ebb Whitely. He has spent the last 13 years in the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. However, new evidence recently came to light which calls his conviction into question.

According to a motion filed on Aug. 14, 2020, state-retained experts challenged the determination of the fire as incendiary. They also challenge the accuracy of the forensic testimony.

Former McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Sid Bell also stated the newly discovered evidence compromises the integrity of Lively’s conviction. Bell was the prosecutor at the time of the trial.

The motion states the new evidence proves the fire that killed Dr. Whitely was not incendiary. Then-prosecutor Bell also said he believes Lively is innocent and would not have pursued conviction at the time as this evidence proves definitively that no arson occurred. Also the new evidence impeaches a witness at the trial and demonstrates there was no crime.

Lively’s lawyer has contacted the current McDowell County Prosecutor, Emily Miller. According to the motion, Ms. Miller does not oppose the motion.