What horror movie is popular in ND? “The Omen.”

When it comes to favorite scary movie during the Halloween season, North Dakota apparently love, “The Omen,” a 1976 supernatural horror piece about the son of Satan and the Biblical end times on Earth.

That’s according to a data survey by tech services comparison website Comparitech.

Using the Internet Movie Data Base’s list of top horror movies, researchers searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest. This was then the designated film for that state.

It seems there was a different movie for every state.

South Dakotans prefer the 1982 version of “The Thing,” while Montanans liked “American Psycho” and Minnesotans prefer “The Invisible Man.”

Interestingly, Texans can’t get enough of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” while Coloradans prefer “The Shining,” which is set in Colorado.

You can view the complete 50-state survey here.