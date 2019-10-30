What horror movie is popular in ND? “The Omen.”

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to favorite scary movie during the Halloween season, North Dakota apparently love, “The Omen,” a 1976 supernatural horror piece about the son of Satan and the Biblical end times on Earth.

That’s according to a data survey by tech services comparison website Comparitech.

Using the Internet Movie Data Base’s list of top horror movies, researchers searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest. This was then the designated film for that state.

It seems there was a different movie for every state.

South Dakotans prefer the 1982 version of “The Thing,” while Montanans liked “American Psycho” and Minnesotans prefer “The Invisible Man.”

Interestingly, Texans can’t get enough of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” while Coloradans prefer “The Shining,” which is set in Colorado.

You can view the complete 50-state survey here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge