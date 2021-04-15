What’s the most searched conspiracy theory in your state? For North Dakota, it’s Deepwater Horizon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Recently, DIRECTV provider, USDIRECT, compiled a study of state-by-state conspiracy theory popularity using the r/conspiracy subreddit and Google Trends.

Courtesy: USDIRECT

From “Lizard People” to the “New World Order,” nine different conspiracy theories are scattered across the country.

The most commonly searched for conspiracy for North Dakotans, for example, was “Deepwater Horizon.”

Courtesy: USDIRECT

On April 22, 2010, the offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon suffered a catastrophic failure in the Gulf of Mexico and was lost to the sea. The disaster resulted in the death of 11 crewmen and an oil leak that lasted for 87 days and pumped 4.7 billion gallons of oil into the seawater.

The event immediately sparked political intrigue, with conspiracy theories centering on U.S. President Barack Obama directing a special ops team to destroy the rig and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il sending a torpedo to take it out. Others claimed that eco-warriors were responsible for the spill, hoping to strike a blow to the oil industry.

Theories hovering on the more outlandish horizon include the drilling waking up a long-since-buried UFO—which unleashed its wrath on the ill-fated rig—and the disaster acting as a cover-up for chemical warfare.

The most notable (and intense) film made on the subject of the oil spill is one that bears the same name as the rig, Deepwater Horizon, starring Mark Wahlberg. If you’re more about the bureaucracy of the whole affair rather than the action, you can also check out The Runner with Nicolas Cage. Or, if you just want to get to the bottom of the whole thing, try BP: In Deep Water, a documentary about the investigation into the disaster.

Courtesy: USDIRECT

In Ohio, the most popular conspiracy theory is that the moon landing was fake. That’s right, they think that giant leap for mankind was all a big hoax constructed safely on some movie set somewhere on Earth.

And in Kentucky, the most popular conspiracy theory is the complicated “New World Order” theory, which involves a militaristic, totalitarian government is lurking in the shadows, waiting to take control of the world. If you’ve ever heard someone talking about the Freemasons, the Illuminati, and the United Nations in the same sentence, they’re probably talking about the “New World Order.”

The full list of states can be found on USDIRECT’s website.