What’s an Easter basket without your favorite candy?

According to a survey by RetailMeNot, Reese’s peanut-butter eggs are the most popular. Jelly beans came in a close second, followed by Cadbury eggs and chocolate bunnies.

At the bottom? The love-em-or-leave-em Peeps!

The survey also found that 77 percent of people plan to spend up to $50 on Easter candy this year.