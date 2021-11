Carve the turkey, but don’t forget to share the sides!

Career-site Zippia analyzed Google search trends to get the scoop on the nation’s favorite Thanksgiving sides.

Mashed potatoes were the most preferred overall, with 9 states salivating over the spud.

Bread was the most beloved by 6 states, ranging from biscuits to rolls.

But it wasn’t all carbs.

The South loves collard greens, and here in North Dakota, fruit salad is number one.