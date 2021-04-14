When are taxes due? Don’t forget the new filing deadline

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service have pushed back the final filing date for federal income taxes from April 15 to May 17.

The new date applies to individual taxpayers, including individuals who pay self-employment tax, regardless of how much is owed. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances after the new May deadline.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”

People who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Filing for Form 4868 does not guarantee that your extension will be granted.

The May extension does not apply to categories such as interest, dividends, alimony or rental income that pay estimated taxes, and are still due by April 15.

The federal tax filing deadline postponement to May 17, 2021, only applies to individual federal income returns, with state deadlines varying across jurisdictions.