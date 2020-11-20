White House aide Andrew Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

National News

by: Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: Andrew Giuliani attend the New York premiere of “The Other Guys” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on August 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House’s Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, while six members of Congress have tested positive this week.

Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis tweeted Friday afternoon both she and Rudy Giuliani tested negative for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Small Businesses

Plea From Nurses

Lifeblood Award

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20

District 8 Seat

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 20

NDC NOV 20

Friday, November 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Class A State Volleyball

COVID & HS Activities

School Food Pantry

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

Early Decorating

KMSU Auction

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Vaccine Prep

CDC Doc on Holidays

Freezin' For a Reason

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/19

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss