Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

WHO head warns worst of COVID-19 virus is still ahead

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Maria Teresa Carrillo, 87, rests in a bed as Doctor Leslei Montoro, left, and her colleague Doctor Carolina Quiroz, check a sample for a new coronavirus fast test, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Peruvians can call a telephone number to report that they have COVID-19 symptoms and the state organized medical brigades will visit and do rapid tests to confirm or rule out new infections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse. Some people, though, have pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed.

Tedros alluded to the so-called Spanish flu in 1918 as a reference for the coronavirus outbreak.

“It has a very dangerous combination and this is happening … like the 1918 flu that killed up to 100 million people,” he told reporters in Geneva.

“But now we have technology, we can prevent that disaster, we can prevent that kind of crisis.”

“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us,” he said. “Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"

Heilman's Performance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman's Performance"

Numbers Update 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update 4-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"

Healthy Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Kids"

CountryHouse Dance Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse Dance Video"

Frontline Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Photos"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge