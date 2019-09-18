Who talks to each other at dinner anymore?

Ah, the family dinner, when the family gathers and talks about various things while sharing a meal together.

Wrong.

Dinner and conversation may have been the norm decades ago, but today, most people have trouble chatting while eating and would rather be doing something else than talking to each other.

In fact, according to a new survey in England, 1 in 3 families eat dinner in complete silence.

A lot of it is a reflection of the times, according to the research — 4 in 10 British parents don’t even eat dinner at the same time as their children most of the time. Work and scheduling are to blame.

Worse, at least 1 in 10 parents never eat dinner at the same time as their kids.

What about the families that sync up and eat at the same time?

The survey indicates many would rather watch TV than talk with their family, while 44 percent said they usually spend time on their smartphones than time chatting with parents and siblings.

More than one in five respondents admitted they would rather watch TV than interact with their family, and 44% said they usually stare at their phones while eating.

Finally, for those families that eat and talk, what is the topic of conversation? Weekend plans (47%) was the most common, followed by school gossip (44%), the meal being eaten (43%), homework (37%) and popular TV shows (37%).

