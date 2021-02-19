Widow of man killed in South Dakota AG crash plans to sue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Attorneys say the widow of the man who died after being struck by the South Dakota attorney general’s car will file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that they charged the state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Lawyers for the victim’s widow, Jenny Boever, said in a statement Friday that they will soon file a lawsuit against Ravnsborg, partly in the hopes of getting answers to lingering questions about the September crash.

Ravnsborg said through a spokesman Thursday that he doesn’t plan to resign and looks forward to his day in court.

