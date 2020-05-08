Wild video shows praying mantis eating murder hornet

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Murder hornets made headlines last week after they were reported to have emerged in the United States following sightings in Washington.

The hornets, originating in Asia, can grow up to two inches long and are known to have a venomous sting that can kill a human if they are stung several times. They’re also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

But if there’s one thing that isn’t afraid of the murder hornet, it’s apparently a praying mantis!

A wild video posted on Twitter documents the showdown between the praying mantis and the murder hornet. The clip shows the praying mantis completely still, watching the hornet, when it suddenly lunges forward and grips the hornet, which tries to twist and turn to get away.

*Warning: Video below is graphic

The hornet is no match for the mantis.

You can see the mantis start to peck at the hornet’s head, eventually eating it.

“Thank you for this nightmare,” one Twitter user commented on the video, which has since been viewed more than 5.4 million times as of Thursday morning.

