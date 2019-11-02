Will your iPhone lose internet and email this weekend?

FILE – This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products, in Cupertino, Calif. Security experts are calling a newly announced security vulnerability the worst yet affecting Apple’s iPhone. Google researchers say the mere act of visiting a small group of malware-infected websites was enough to allow attackers to steal sensitive information from iPhones, including text messages, photos and real-time location data. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Apple has a warning for anyone with an older iPhone or iPad. If your device isn’t updated, you could have problems beginning at Midnight on Sunday.

If you have an iPhone 5, you need to make sure you are using iOS 10.3.4. If not, when you wake up Sunday morning you may no longer have access to the App Store, iCloud, email and the internet.

Here’s how to check the operating system on your device:

  • Open “Settings”
  • Select “General”
  • Select “About”
  • Look for the number next to “Software Version”

If you have an iPhone 4 or an older iPad, you should also check your operating system. If your device isn’t updated, it may no longer be able to accurately track your GPS location beginning on Sunday.

The issues should not affect newer iPhones and iPads.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

