Will your iPhone lose internet and email this weekend?

Apple has a warning for anyone with an older iPhone or iPad. If your device isn’t updated, you could have problems beginning at Midnight on Sunday.

If you have an iPhone 5, you need to make sure you are using iOS 10.3.4. If not, when you wake up Sunday morning you may no longer have access to the App Store, iCloud, email and the internet.

Here’s how to check the operating system on your device:

Open “Settings”

Select “General”

Select “About”

Look for the number next to “Software Version”

If you have an iPhone 4 or an older iPad, you should also check your operating system. If your device isn’t updated, it may no longer be able to accurately track your GPS location beginning on Sunday.

The issues should not affect newer iPhones and iPads.

