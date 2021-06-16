Wind-stoked Montana fires burn structures, spur evacuations

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildfires burning in Montana exploded in size over a 24-hour period and triggered evacuations of people from rural areas. Scorching heat and heavy winds stoked the blazes. In the Big Belt Mountains east of Townsend, firefighters pulled back from a fast-moving fire and into safety zones when it became unsafe to fight. A fire helicopter later crash landed in the heavy winds and caught fire, but only minor injuries were reported for one of the crew. A fire burning south of Red Lodge grew from about 3 square miles to more than 30 square miles by Wednesday morning, prompting a rapid evacuation of rural residences in the path of the blaze.