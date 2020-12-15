Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed

This undated photo provided by the Waukesha (Wis.) County Sheriff’s Department shows Adam Roth. Roth, a Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally. Roth was found not guilty Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack, which authorities said was linked to his concerns about coronavirus. (Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally. Thirty-six-year-old Adam Roth was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack. The Waukesha man told a detective the day after the March stabbing that coronavirus “was coming and I had to save them.” A criminal complaint says he fatally stabbed his wife, Dominique, and sister-in-law, Deidre Popanda, and wounded his mother-in-law and another sister-in-law. During a sentencing hearing Monday, a prosecutor asked for the lifetime commitment. The defense didn’t oppose the request.

