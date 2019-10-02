Wisconsin mom charged in illegal vape cartridges operation

Courtney D. Huffhines appears in intake court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Kenosha, Wis. She has been charged with six felonies, accused of helping her adult sons run a black market THC vape manufacturing business related to a THC vape cartridge manufacturing operation. (Brian Passino/The Kenosha News via AP)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The attorney for a woman accused of helping her adult sons run a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin says the defendant will plead not guilty to felony charges against her.

Defense attorney Robert Keller said Wednesday arraignment for Courtney Huffhines could be held next week in Kenosha County.

Huffhines is the mother of two brothers charged with running a large scale THC vape manufacturing operation. Authorities say the 43-year-old woman knowingly participated in the illegal operation. She’s charged with six felonies, including manufacturing or delivering THC. She was released on a $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

Authorities earlier arrested 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines. Hundreds of illnesses nationwide have been linked to vaping, but authorities haven’t singled out a product as the culprit.

