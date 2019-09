(CNN) — The start of school can be a scary time, and for 4-year-old Axel, it was too much. At least at first, that’s when bus driver Isabel Lane stepped in.

Axel’s mother wanted to mark the special day with a photo, but the child was overwhelmed and began to cry. Lane grabbed Axel’s hand and said, “Buddy, you got this and will have so much fun.”

By the time they got to the end of the road, Axel had stopped crying and is now excited to go to school!