Wisconsin US Senate candidate charged with theft, fraud

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chantia Lewis, a member of the Milwaukee City Council and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor for a series of campaign finance violations.

Milwaukee County prosecutors alleged Tuesday that she used $21,000 in campaign donations and improper travel reimbursements for personal use, including family trips, paying her rent and car loan payments.

Her attorney denies the charges and says she will seek to have them dismissed.

Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

