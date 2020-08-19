Wisconsin woman designs corn maze to pay tribute to the 19th Amendment

This year marks 100 years since women got the right to vote, and a farmer in Wisconsin is celebrating in a way only she can.

This is Laura Leffel’s cornfield in Eau Claire.

The higher you go, you’ll start to see the design she created in the corn maze to honor the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

It’s a picture of a suffragette, and, above her, the word “vote” is carved into the corn.

The 10-acre maze opens up on Sep. 2 so anyone can walk the path Laura created to honor a woman’s right to vote.