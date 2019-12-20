Wisconson teen faces life in prison for killing man she claims was sex trafficking her

KENOSHA, Wis. (CNN) — A Wisconsin teenager may spend the rest of her life in prison for killing a man she says was trafficking her.

Chrystul Kizer, of Milwaukee, is charged with shooting and killing Randall Volar and then setting his house on fire in June 2018. She was 17 at the time.

The case is now making national headlines, and in a jailhouse interview with the Washington Post, Kizer alleges she killed Volar because he used her for sex trafficking.

Supporters of Kizer said the homicide was self-defense.

“She had been trying to get out of whatever arrangement that they had, and he was threatening to kill her,” said Ben Turk, who supports Kizer.

In court last week, her attorney, a public defender, argued the murder falls under a state law called “affirmative defense,” which acquits sex trafficking victims of certain crimes, but a judge disagreed, saying it only applies to prostitution or child trafficking cases.

From the start, Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Gravely said he’s been pressured to drop all charges, but argued Volar’s death was premeditated and said she bragged about it afterward on social media.

“During the course of the evening, she texts multiple people talking about how she is planning to do it, that she has Googled and how it’s going to create a splatter,” Graveley said.

Volar’s house has since been torn down. But the district attorney says the day they found his body was the same day they were about to charge him with child sex crimes.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous that the police knew what was going on there and a lot to continue,” Turk said.

“If somebody commits crimes against you even horrible crimes that you aren’t allowed to go and kill them in response,” Graveley said.

If convicted, Kizer is facing life in prison. She is appealing the judge’s latest defense ruling.