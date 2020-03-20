With drive-thru only, truck drivers have trouble finding food along their route

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — Truckers have become the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re driving long hours to make sure stores stay stocked and supplies are where they need to be.

“With the whole paper shortage, we’re pretty much nonstop,” said Bryan Parker, a log truck driver.

Truckers are doing their best to move their supply fast with the high demand, but precautionary measures being taken at restaurants are making it hard for truck drivers to find something quick to eat.

“A lot of the fast food places are going strictly to drive-thru so it’s hard for trucks to stop,” said Parker.

However, when Parker stopped at the Whataburger in Century, Florida he came across a pleasant surprise. A Cashier was outside taking orders specifically for those drivers who can’t fit their trucks through the drive-thru.

It’s a simple gesture restaurants can take to make sure we take care of those who are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked.

“It’s a big encouragement. It lets us know that they’re thinking about the drivers and thinking about all the complications that we’re having to go through.”