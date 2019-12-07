With Support of Just One Republican, House Passes ‘Historic’ Bill to Restore and Expand Voting Rights

The House passes a bill today aimed at restoring the voting rights act and battling voter suppression. However… there was a last minute push to stop it from going through.

The Voting Rights Advancement Act is designed to restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act- that Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell says was gutted by a 2013 Supreme Court decision. Sewell’s bill hopes to restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by establishing which states must pre-clear election changes with the Department of Justice. Sewell and many lawmakers say it isn’t just their bill- it’s for everyone putting an end to voter suppression.

For six years since the Shelby decision- I have been filing this bill. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL-7)

The fight isn’t over though… the bill now moves to the senate where it’s expected to face a tough battle.



But Sewell says- she believes in her bill.