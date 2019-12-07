With Support of Just One Republican, House Passes ‘Historic’ Bill to Restore and Expand Voting Rights

National News
Posted: / Updated:

The House passes a bill today aimed at restoring the voting rights act and battling voter suppression. However… there was a last minute push to stop it from going through.

The Voting Rights Advancement Act is designed to restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act- that Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell says was gutted by a 2013 Supreme Court decision. Sewell’s bill hopes to restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by establishing which states must pre-clear election changes with the Department of Justice. Sewell and many lawmakers say it isn’t just their bill- it’s for everyone putting an end to voter suppression.

For six years since the Shelby decision- I have been filing this bill.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL-7)

The fight isn’t over though… the bill now moves to the senate where it’s expected to face a tough battle.

But Sewell says- she believes in her bill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6"

A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come"

Prevent Package Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prevent Package Theft"

Dickinson vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson vs Mandan"

High School Wrestling 12.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling 12.5.19"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah Hockey"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Report"

Exploring Careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exploring Careers"

Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Town Drama Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Drama Club"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge