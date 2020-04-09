Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Woman accused of licking $1,800 worth of items at California grocery store arrested on felony charge

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Walker (El Dorado County jail)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – A Northern California woman has been arrested for felony vandalism after she allegedly licked and handled numerous items at a grocery store in South Lake Tahoe.

Police arrested 53-year-old Jennifer Walker, of South Lake Tahoe, Wednesday after a Safeway store employee called to report a woman “licking groceries,” according to a news release

The employee told officers that Walker also put “numerous pieces of jewelry” from the store on her hands before licking it. Walker allegedly loaded her cart with store items that she “had no means to purchase,” police said.

The calculated total value of the goods, which now can’t be sold, was $1,800.

Police booked Walker at the El Dorado County jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"

2 Mighty Missouri VO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Mighty Missouri VO"

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge