Woman carefully waters a plant for 2 years. Then she discovers its a fake.

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Caelie Wilkes via Facebook

CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — Caelie Wilkes shared a shocking discovery on Facebook after discovering that the plant she’d been caring for for two years was actually made of plastic.

She wrote: “I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.”

It was when she tried to transplant the plant to a new vase that she realized the plant was fake.

“I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was fake,” she wrote. “I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this? I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!”

Wilkes, a 24-year-old stay-at-home mom, concluded by saying, “I feel like these last two years have been a lie.”

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

Caring for Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for Animals"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge