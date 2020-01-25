Woman fatally shoots man, self at cigar bar near Chicago

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A woman fatally shot one man and wounded two others before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs, police said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, police there said in a statement posted to Facebook. The woman, 51, was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a 51-year-old man died at a local hospital, the statement read. Two other men — a 55-year-old and a 48-year-old — were hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting was “without apparent provocation,” Lisle police said after reviewing surveillance video, which initially shows several seated people watching a big-screen television. The footage shows the woman standing up, shooting one man in the back of the head and firing several rounds at two others, before shooting herself, police said. No one else was involved in the incident.

The names of the shooter and the victims weren’t immediately released pending notification of family members.

The shooting was contained to a single room within the building. According to its website, Humidor’s Lisle location features a total of nearly 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters) of lounge space, including public and members-only lounges.

Lisle, in the western Chicago suburbs, is just north of Naperville.

