Woman intentionally coughed in 1-year-old’s face inside California eatery, police say

by: Erica Pieschke and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Northern California are asking the public for help identifying a woman caught on camera coughing on a 1-year-old in a Yogurtland earlier this month.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the assault suspect was waiting in line on Friday, June 12, when she became upset that a woman with the baby was not maintaining social distancing.

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask while waiting in front of the woman and her child, who was in a stroller.

Investigators say when the suspect became upset, she removed her mask and coughed two to three times on the baby’s face.

The woman with the stroller can be seen quickly flipping up the hood to protect the child.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 60’s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes.

