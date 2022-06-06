COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — The search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a rafting accident on a fast-running river in south-central Montana.

Stillwater County officials say they received a report of a raft overturning in the Stillwater River south of Columbus just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Three adults and a child were rescued uninjured. Undersheriff Randy E. Smith says a search for the woman via boat, drone, helicopter and by emergency services was unsuccessful.

It is believed the missing woman’s body has continued downstream into the Yellowstone River.

Smith says the Yellowstone River is running high due to spring runoff and recent rains and isn’t safe for searchers.