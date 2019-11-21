1  of  2
Woman says she was ordered a gunpoint to shoot another

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A detective says a Kentucky woman charged with murder told investigators she was ordered at gunpoint to kill another woman or her children would be shot in front of her.

News outlets report Pulaski County detective Lt. Bobby Jones testified Wednesday during a probable cause hearing about details of the case against 33-year-old Danelle Nicole Powell, who’s accused of killing 25-year-old LeeAnna Brumley.

Brumley was last seen in May. Authorities say they think her remains were found earlier this month, but they’re awaiting confirmation.

Jones testified that Powell said she shot Brumley because a man put a shotgun to her head and threatened to kill her three children if she didn’t. That man hasn’t been charged in the case, but police say he’s a suspect.

The judge sent the case to the grand jury.

