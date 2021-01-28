Woman sells crochet Bernie doll for over $20,000

National News

by:

Posted:

Tobey King speaks to her crochet Bernie Sanders doll as the bidding continues on eBay on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The doll sold for $20,300, and all of the proceeds are being donated to Meals on Wheels. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

The doll sold for $20,300 on eBay. The proceeds are being donated to Meals on Wheels. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Bernie Sanders went from becoming a hit meme to a nearly $20,000-crochet doll in less than a week.

After the Vermont senator went viral on social media for his simple Inauguration Day fashion choices of quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive-green coat, Tobey King in Texas got to crocheting.

She turned the sensational image that trended for days on social media into a 9-inch crochet doll.

It sold for $20,300 on an eBay auction. The 46-year-old King said she will donate to Meals on Wheels America.

Her donation was inspired by Sanders, whose campaign created sweatshirts with the image on them and donated the proceeds to Meals on Wheel in Vermont.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

