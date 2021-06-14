Woman stabbed to death in Butte; man held for questioning

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Montana say a woman was stabbed to death in Butte over the weekend and a Colorado man faces a deliberate homicide charge.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says 38-year-old Carmen Edwards was stabbed at noon Saturday at a residence. She was taken to the hospital and was declared dead soon after her arrival.

A 46-year-old man was questioned and arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide. Lester says the suspect was expected to make an initial appearance in Justice Court some time Monday.

Edwards and the suspect had come to Butte about two weeks earlier from Salida, Colorado.