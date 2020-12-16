Florida woman throws dog off balcony in front of deputies

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities released a shocking video Tuesday that shows a woman throwing a dog off a second-floor balcony in Daytona Beach.

(Source: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said officers had responded to a motel around noon Monday after the woman, Allison Murphy, 35, allegedly threatened to jump off the second floor and attacked a maid.

Murphy refused to come to her door but eventually came out with a German shepherd. Body camera video shows her pick up the animal and throw it over the railing.

According to deputies, the dog, nicknamed “Miracle” ended up landing on her feet. An X-ray revealed that the dog had a sewing needle in her thigh, but she was otherwise okay. The dog is now in the care of Animal Services.

Murphy was arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

