Woman with coronavirus arrested at Kentucky grocery store after defying quarantine 3 times, police say

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN/WFLA) — A Kentucky woman is accused of violating a self-quarantine order for the third time after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Kendra Burnett, 37, was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of contempt of court and second-degree criminal mischief

According to the newspaper, Burnett violated a court order by shopping at a Kroger grocery store in Louisville. She was seen on surveillance video making contact with about five people at the store, the report said.

According to WAVE, the arrest comes a month after Burnett was fired from a senior facility that was struck with a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Her mother, Elizabeth Burnett, denies her daughter even has the virus and said the 14-day safety window had already passed. But police said it was the third time she refused to quarantine after testing positive for the virus, the Leader reported, citing the arrest report.

Burnett also said her daughter was wearing a mask and gloves at the store.

“I seen the police coming, but I just thought that he was just (there) because there’s always police over by U of L,” Elizabeth Burnett recalled. “She felt like she was already in the house for 14 days because she was here because she ain’t have no job, so where was she going?”

Kendra Burnett was previously employed at Treyton Oak Towers, a senior facility where more than 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a dozen others have died from the virus.

A facility representative confirmed she had been dismissed and her last day was March 23.

Her mother says Kendra Burnett had never felt any symptoms and now they’re getting death threats.

“They were threatening us online. We had to block their page. There was this girl on there threatening to do something to her, shoot up her house because her mother was in there.. I was like, we’re going to have to move from here,” Elizabeth Burnett said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

#InThisTogetherND

Thumbnail for the video titled "#InThisTogetherND"

Capstone Projects Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capstone Projects Online"

Coal Documentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Documentary"

Powerball Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powerball Winner"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"

Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm"

What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?"

Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home."
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge