SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation.

Clemens said a 34-year-old woman killed Admire when she set a fire in an apartment hallway July 17. Admire was transported to a Minneapolis hospital, where she died the next day.

The suspect, who was also in the apartment, is still in the hospital and has not been formally charged.

“If she is able to get out of the hospital, there likely would be charges at that point in time,” Clemens said.

According to police, the suspect set the fire after a disagreement with others inside the apartment. There were several people inside, and most of them were able to get out.

The fire started in the hallway before the suspect ran into the apartment. Clemens said he didn’t know why the suspect and the victim were unable to get out of the apartment.

According to Admire’s obituary, she is survived by three children and seven grandchildren.