Today’s word of the day is Devolve.

Devolve means to gradually go from an advanced state to a less advanced state, or to pass something, such as responsibility or power, from one person or group to another person or group at a lower level of authority.

One may say, over time, the weekly book club meetings devolved into mean-spirited gossip sessions.

