Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Workers cheered as they return to work at South Dakota pork plant

Residents cheered and held thank you signs to greet employees of a Smithfield pork processing plant as they begin their shift on Wednesday May 20, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Smithfield called many employees back to work after it closed the plant for more than three weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected over 800 employees. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Employees at a Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota where a coronavirus outbreak infected over 800 people saw something new as they showed up to work.

They were greeted Wednesday by nearly a dozen Sioux Falls residents with thank you signs, cheers and waves.

The event was organized by a group of friends who wanted to give meatpacking workers a show of support similar to what health care workers have received during the pandemic.

Smithfield has instructed many workers to return to work this week as it looks to scale up operations by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

