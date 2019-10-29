World Bank: Weak economy to pull down energy, farm prices

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo a combine loads soybeans into a grain truck in rural Blair, Neb. A weakening global economy is pulling down the prices of energy and farm commodities. The World Bank says that energy prices will drop 14.6% this year and 3.1% in 2020 and that farm prices will fall 4.7% this year and eke out 0.6% growth next year. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A weakening global economy is pulling down the prices of energy and farm commodities.

The World Bank says that energy prices will drop 14.6% this year and 3.1% in 2020 and that farm prices will fall 4.7% this year and eke out 0.6% growth next year. The forecasts are sharply lower than what the anti-poverty agency was predicting in April.

Metals and minerals prices are expected to skid 5.2% this year and 1.4% in 2020.

The global economy has been decelerating, weighed down by trade tensions and a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy.

The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to grow just 3% this year, down from 3.6% in 2018, and world trade to expand by 1.1%. Both are the weakest numbers since the recession year 2009.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"

Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teen Vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Vaping"

Trick or Treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick or Treat"

Mandan Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Roads"

Cancer Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center"

Changing Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing Halloween"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Veterans Voices: Wilkinson Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Wilkinson Family"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge