Would you binge-watch all 11 Star Wars movies for $1,000? Read on…

EduRef.net is seeking recruits to binge-watch all 11 “Star Wars” movies and the first season of “The Mandalorian” in four days. They will pay up to five Star Wars fans $1,000 each to do it.

In addition to the $1,000, the bingers will receive up to $210 worth of “Star Wars bounty.”

The deadline to apply is May 3.

“It’s a short time-frame for applicants and we’ll announce the chosen ones on May 4th for Star Wars Day: May the Fourth Be With You,” EduRef says in a statement. “In the wake of continuous stay-at-home orders and layoffs, EduRef.net is trying to help flatten the economic curve for Star Wars fans. Stuck at home. No job. We can all use a ‘New Hope’ right now.”

You can get all the details here: https://www.eduref.net/watch-star-wars-movies-1000-dollar-marathon-job/

