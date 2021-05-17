Would you rather ‘polywork’? Most young professionals prefer the idea

“Polywork,” or working multiple smaller jobs at the same time, appears to be the new trend among young professionals — those who are 21 to 40 years of age.

According to a survey conducted for professional social network Polywork.com, 81 percent of young working people say the pandemic has changed their attitudes toward single job careers.

Roughly 45 percent of those surveyed say they would choose to work several small jobs instead of working one larger specific job.

In fact, the survey suggests 47 percent of young professionals work an average of five different types of smaller jobs already. This would likely include “side hustles,” small gigs ranging from web development and management to working as Uber drivers and selling products through online stores.

Roughly 72 percent of the young professionals surveyed say being able to work virtually due to the pandemic has opened more work possibilities for them in the last 12 months than ever before.

Interestingly, 55 percent of those 21 to 40 years of age say an “exciting” professional life is more important to them than money. And 62 percent saying the opportunity to learn more skills more quickly through different types of work is more rewarding than professional “security.”

“There is a new generation of professionals who do more than one type of work both in their regular job and outside of it, and they no longer feel a single job title reflects what they do or who they are,” says Peter Johnston, founder of Polywork.com. “During the pandemic people have re-evaluated what they want to do, which in turn has accelerated the trend of polywork, using technology to connect with different and varied opportunities, whatever and wherever they may be.”