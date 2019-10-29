Xanax recalled due to potential ‘foreign substance,’ illness risk

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at a mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. Drug companies are still raising prices for brand-name prescription medicines, just not as often or by as much as they used to, according to an Associated Press analysis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(CNN) — Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication commonly sold as Xanax.

Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam. The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance causing a risk of illness.

The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half milligram tablets. The lot number is 8-0-8-2-7-0-8 and the expiration date is September 2020.

Mylan says the pills were distributed in the U.S. between July and August.

