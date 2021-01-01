Year In Review – Google “Year in Search”

(CBS) — If you want to know what people were thinking about in 2020, ask Google. The search engine behemoth is out with its “Year in Search” data. 2020’s top trending searches reveal both the obvious and the unexpected, from election results and the coronavirus, to “why were chainsaws invented?”

Top trending searches in 2020:

Election results

Coronavirus

Kobe Bryant

Coronavirus update

Coronavirus symptoms

Zoom

Who is winning the election

Naya Rivera

Chadwick Boseman

PlayStation 5

“Why” was searched more than ever in 2020, according to Google.

Top trending “why…” searches:

Why were chainsaws invented

Why is there a coin shortage

Why was George Floyd arrested

Why is Nevada taking so long

Why is TikTok getting banned

Why did Kobe have 2 numbers

Why is everyone buying toilet paper

Why is it called COVID-19

Why is it called Juneteenth

Why is Australia on fire

Many Americans in lockdown encountered new challenges.

Top trending beauty “How To” searches:

How to cut men’s hair at home

How to plop hair

How to color your hair at home

How to wash your hands

How to style curtain bangs

How to cut women’s hair

How to do knotless braids

How to fade hair

How to trim your own hair

How to dermaplane

And in case you forgot, 2020 actually began before the pandemic. Shakira was the top trending musical artist, thanks to her headlining halftime show at the Super Bowl. Racecar driver Ryan Newman topped the athletes list after his horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

Google’s methodology calculates the greatest increase in searches over a sustained period in 2020, compared to 2019.