Year In Review – Google “Year in Search”

(CBS) — If you want to know what people were thinking about in 2020, ask Google. The search engine behemoth is out with its “Year in Search” data. 2020’s top trending searches reveal both the obvious and the unexpected, from election results and the coronavirus, to “why were chainsaws invented?”
Top trending searches in 2020:
Election results
Coronavirus
Kobe Bryant
Coronavirus update
Coronavirus symptoms
Zoom
Who is winning the election
Naya Rivera
Chadwick Boseman
PlayStation 5
“Why” was searched more than ever in 2020, according to Google.
Top trending “why…” searches:
Why were chainsaws invented
Why is there a coin shortage
Why was George Floyd arrested
Why is Nevada taking so long
Why is TikTok getting banned
Why did Kobe have 2 numbers
Why is everyone buying toilet paper
Why is it called COVID-19
Why is it called Juneteenth
Why is Australia on fire
Many Americans in lockdown encountered new challenges.
Top trending beauty “How To” searches:
How to cut men’s hair at home
How to plop hair
How to color your hair at home
How to wash your hands
How to style curtain bangs
How to cut women’s hair
How to do knotless braids
How to fade hair
How to trim your own hair
How to dermaplane
And in case you forgot, 2020 actually began before the pandemic. Shakira was the top trending musical artist, thanks to her headlining halftime show at the Super Bowl. Racecar driver Ryan Newman topped the athletes list after his horrific crash at the Daytona 500.
Google’s methodology calculates the greatest increase in searches over a sustained period in 2020, compared to 2019.