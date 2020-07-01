Yellowstone park to reconsider controversial bison plan

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park into southern Montana, where they are being hunted and will be subject to government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials plan to reconsider how they manage Yellowstone National Park’s wild bison herds following longstanding complaints over the thousands of animals killed by hunters or captured and slaughtered as they attempt to migrate into Montana.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly outlined the plans in court documents filed Wednesday.

The move came in a lawsuit challenging a federal-state agreement that has governed management of the animals since 2000.

The Livingston Enterprise reported that a new analysis of bison management could result in an expansion of where the animals are permitted to roam freely.

Yellowstone has about 4,900 bison.

More than 800 were killed by hunters or slaughter this past winter.

