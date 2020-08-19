Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Yellowstone Park visitation higher in July compared to last year

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials say visitation to Yellowstone National Park has increased substantially. Visitation rates were higher in July than they were in the same month last year.

This comes after the park’s overall visits had been down 49% from last year through the end of June.

The park hosted nearly 955,600 people in July, up about 2% from July 2019.

The influx of visitors occurred despite the fact that campsites and hotels inside Yellowstone have drastically reduced their capacity.

Visitors have used surrounding national forest campgrounds or lodging in bordering gateway communities for shelter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Shiloh Christian Football

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minuteman Missle 50th Anniversary

Enchanted Highway Additions

Native, Inc. Nonprofit

Healthcare Workers

Cornhole For A Cause

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Minot Football

YHF

FDA Relaxing Regulations

KX Gives Back

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

High School Football

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss