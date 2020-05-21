Yellowstone visitor ‘knocked to the ground’ in bison attack two days after park reopens

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (NEXSTAR) – A bison at the newly reopened Yellowstone National Park knocked a female visitor to the ground, injuring her Wednesday, according to park officials.

The attack happened in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin.

The visitor got too close to the animal, according to a news release from the park, and was less than 25 yards away when the bison attacked her. She was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries and declined transport to a medical facility, park officials said.

The incident is the first case of a bison injuring a visitor this year.

On Monday, Yellowstone National Park opened two of five entrances. The park estimates that over the past three days there has been less than 20 percent of the normal May traffic volume when all five entrances are open.

Park officials added this reminder in the news release:

Animals in Yellowstone National Park are wild and unpredictable. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife – go.nps.gov/yellsafety

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Minot Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hit and Run"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"

WEDDING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WEDDING COVID-19"

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge