You bet! New Jersey has its first $1 billion month in sports betting

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Oct. 18, 2021, New Jersey gambling regulators announced that New jersey became the first state in the nation to handle $1 billion worth of sports bets in a single month in September. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s sports betting industry has become the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars’ worth of bets in a single month.

Figures released Monday show Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the three racetracks around the state that take sports bets collectively took $1.01 billion in such wagers in September.

Helping the bump was football season sending more gamblers to sports books and their phones.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting. More than half the country now allows it.

