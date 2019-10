This Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, photo shows a Taco Bell sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Taco Bell is giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos tacos today to fulfill their “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promise for the World Series.

You can thank Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner for the free food — he stole a base during the current World Series.

You can claim your taco at participating Taco Bell stores between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m, or anytime when using the Taco Bell app or ordering online.

This is the seventh year Taco Bell has promoted a free taco during the World Series.