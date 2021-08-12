Your Health First: new report finds harmful ingredients in sunscreens

National News
Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Your Health First, a new report finds many sunscreens don’t offer adequate protection or include potentially harmful ingredients.

The Environmental Working Group evaluated more than 1,800 different products and found just 25 percent met group’s standards.

The FDA is now researching sunscreen chemicals and new rules are expected in the fall. But the EWG is urging consumers to switch to mineral products now.

EWG says look for zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or both. The minerals reflect UV rays and are not absorbed in the skin.

The group says avoid sunscreens with the chemical oxybenzone — which is easily absorbed and linked to health concerns.

The Environmental Working Group also recommends avoiding sprays over aerosol concerns and because it’s hard to get a uniform coating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories