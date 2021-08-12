Your Health First: new report finds harmful ingredients in sunscreens

In today’s Your Health First, a new report finds many sunscreens don’t offer adequate protection or include potentially harmful ingredients.

The Environmental Working Group evaluated more than 1,800 different products and found just 25 percent met group’s standards.

The FDA is now researching sunscreen chemicals and new rules are expected in the fall. But the EWG is urging consumers to switch to mineral products now.

EWG says look for zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or both. The minerals reflect UV rays and are not absorbed in the skin.

The group says avoid sunscreens with the chemical oxybenzone — which is easily absorbed and linked to health concerns.

The Environmental Working Group also recommends avoiding sprays over aerosol concerns and because it’s hard to get a uniform coating.