YouTube won’t take down video falsely claiming Donald Trump won the election

YouTube is choosing not to take down a video claiming that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, highlighting its more permissive approach to allowing misinformation on the platform compared with social media peers Facebook and Twitter.

“President Trump won four more years in the office last night. North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin are all Trump’s,” says a woman in the video, which resembles a newscast. “This has been a decisive victory for Trump.”

YouTube added a box below the video noting the election results are not final and including a link to a Google search on the vote counts. On Saturday, YouTube updated the box to say that the Associated Press had declared Biden the winner of the election.

Despite the video’s claims, former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the electoral votes needed to be declared the 46th president of the United States, narrowly defeating President Trump. CBS News projects Biden will win Pennsylvania, putting him over the top as votes continued to be counted four days after Election Day. CBS News had already declared Biden the winner in Michigan and Wisconsin, while Mr. Trump is ahead of the President-Elect in North Carolina.

The video, titled “Trump won,” was posted to YouTube on Wednesday by One America News Network, which has nearly 1 million subscribers. The video has gotten more than 425,000 views, with 37,000 “thumbs up.”

Another video on YouTube titled, “They are trying to Steal the Vote,” asks watchers to send money to a Paypal account called magafirstnews. The person on the video says he has been banned for 30 days on Facebook.