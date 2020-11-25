Zoom lifts time limit on Thanksgiving

Coronavirus
by: KRON4 News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Zoom announced that it would lift its 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving Day to make it easier to spend time with family virtually.

Typically, groups would have had to restart the Zoom chat after 40 minutes.

The video conferencing company tweeted last week that they don’t want family gatherings to get cut short for the holiday.

The extended Zoom times will run between Nov. 26 and 5 a.m. Nov. 27.

The CDC has been warning against traveling for the holiday as COVID-19 cases are soaring across the country.

TSA says Friday and Saturday were the busiest days since the pandemic brought air travel to a near halt in March.

