ZooMontana takes in grey wolf pup abandoned by his pack

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

This little fella has found a new home at the Zoo in Billings, Montana.

The zoo said on Facebook that the seven-week-old grey wolf pup was abandoned by his pack near Condon.

“Simpson” as he’s been named, followed property owners across their driveway.

Wildlife officials later concluded there’s no chance of reuniting him with his pack. So Simpson was taken in by ZooMontana, where zookeepers plan to gradually introduce him to other wolves.

He’s not part of the wolf exhibit for now, but the zoo says you’ll be able to see more of his pictures online.

