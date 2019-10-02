Zynga data breach exposed login info of 200 million ‘Words with Friends’ players

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) — More than 200 million players of the popular mobile games Words with Friends and Draw Something had their login information stolen.

Publisher Zynga announced there was a data breach of account login info for Draw Something and Words with Friends players on Sept. 12. Now, a hacker has claimed responsibility for the breach, CNET reports.

A hacker that goes by the name Gnosticplayers said they stole data from over 218 million Words with Friends player accounts, CNET wrote. The hacker accessed a database that included data from Android and iOS players who installed the game before Sept. 2, according to the report. Hacker News first reported the story.

The hack exposed users’ names, email addresses, login IDs, some Facebook IDs, some phone numbers and Zynga account IDs, according to Hacker News. It did not include financial information, Zynga said, adding that it “has already taken steps to protect users’ accounts from invalid logins” if the company believes their information was exposed. It noted that some users were required to change their passwords. 

“Cyber attacks are one of the unfortunate realities of doing business today,” the company said on a support page.

Zynga is one of the most successful mobile game companies today, with hits like FarmVille, Zynga Poker, Mafia Wars and Café World.

Mobile apps have become frequent hacking targets. Last week, food delivery service DoorDash said almost 5 million accounts were accessed in a data breach.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2"

Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast"

Craft Beer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Craft Beer"

Junior Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Achievement"

High School Volleyball Oct. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 1"

Century vs Minot girls swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Minot girls swimming"

Vintage Tractors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vintage Tractors"

VA Secretary

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA Secretary"

Century Homecoming King

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Homecoming King"

Dickinson Runway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Runway"

Former Teacher Found Guilty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Teacher Found Guilty"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

Lincoln Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Chase"

Coyotes in Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyotes in Town"

DockDogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "DockDogs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss